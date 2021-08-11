Wendy’s beats U.S. same-store sales estimates as customers return to restaurants By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Wendy’s Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(Reuters) -Wendy’s Co beat market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as customers returned to its restaurants after easing of dining restrictions put in place to check the spread of COVID-19.
Reduced restrictions on travel and restaurant capacity as well as reopening of offices have boosted sales at major U.S. restaurant chains, including McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:).
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:) also benefited from the breakfast menu it launched last year, which includes the crowd-favorite Baconator burger.
U.S. same-store sales for the second quarter rose 16.1%. Analysts were expecting a growth of 15.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The hamburger chain also forecast global system-wide sales growth between 11% and 13% in 2021, compared with its previous range of 8% to 10%.
