Wendy’s beats U.S. same-store sales estimates as customers return to restaurants By Reuters

(Reuters) -Wendy’s Co beat market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as customers returned to its restaurants after easing of dining restrictions put in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

Reduced restrictions on travel and restaurant capacity as well as reopening of offices have boosted sales at major U.S. restaurant chains, including McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:).

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:) also benefited from the breakfast menu it launched last year, which includes the crowd-favorite Baconator burger.

U.S. same-store sales for the second quarter rose 16.1%. Analysts were expecting a growth of 15.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The hamburger chain also forecast global system-wide sales growth between 11% and 13% in 2021, compared with its previous range of 8% to 10%.

