US Senator claims support for crypto amendments despite blocking bill By Cointelegraph

The provision’s broad language sent shockwaves across the crypto community, with onlookers noting that software developers, hardware wallet providers, and miners and other network validators would likely be classified as brokers and required to report information on counterparty network participants that they are unable to collect.

On July 29, Cointelegraph reported that provisions had been hastily added to the infrastructure bill that sought to raise $28 billion through expanded taxation and impose stringent third-party reporting requirements for any entity deemed to comprise a cryptocurrency “broker.”

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.