United CEO expects more companies will heed Biden’s call to vaccinate

Article content WASHINGTON — United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said he believes more U.S. companies and organizations will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccinations after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the topic on Wednesday. “A few weeks from now, this is going to be something that’s widespread across the country because it’s really just a basic safety issue,” Kirby said told CNN after the meeting. United is among a growing list of U.S. companies mandating jabs for workers as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR soar in areas with low vaccination rates, mainly conservative states in the U.S. South.

Article content Kirby said Biden had asked those at the 30-minute meeting about their vaccination efforts and encouraged them to convince other business leaders to follow suit. Earlier, a White House administration official said Howard University President Wayne Frederick, Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Gregory Adams and a South Carolina business owner who adopted a vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement for her workers would also attend the meeting. Biden has endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated. The Biden administration is also looking into what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters last week. “I will have their backs and the backs of other private and public sector leaders if they take such steps,” the Democratic president said last week.