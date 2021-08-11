Unions at Codelco’s Andina mine set to walk off job on Thursday

Article content

SANTIAGO — Two unions at Codelco’s Andina copper mine in Chile said on Wednesday they would walk off the job in less than 24 hours after rejecting the latest contract offer from the state-owned miner following a five-day period of government-mediated talks.

Copper prices have soared to record highs this year, handing unions in Chile additional leverage, ratcheting up tensions in labor negotiations and putting pressure on global supply of the red metal.

Members of the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers’ Union (SUT) voted by 82% to reject Codelco’s latest contract offer, according to a joint statement, and to initiate a strike on Thursday morning.