U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.62% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.25%, and the index fell 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.55% or 7.59 points to trade at 221.66 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.66% or 1.29 points to end at 49.72 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.77% or 1.12 points to 64.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 1.26% or 3.01 points to trade at 235.06 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 0.98% or 4.04 points to end at 407.74 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.58% or 1.00 points to 171.27.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.70% to 26.25, United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.98% to settle at 357.50 and Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.91% to close at 122.72.

The worst performers were Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which was down 12.57% to 42.99 in late trade, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.27% to settle at 14.35 and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.90% to 46.31 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 48.70% to 20.52, Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.08% to settle at 5.280 and CohBar Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.36% to close at 1.6300.

The worst performers were HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 48.54% to 9.84 in late trade, Appharvest Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.07% to settle at 8.49 and Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.76% to 7.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2142 to 1079 and 157 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1786 rose and 1708 declined, while 173 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.98% or 16.96 to 357.50. Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 4.27% or 0.64 to 14.35. Shares in Nucor Corp (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.91% or 4.62 to 122.72. Shares in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 48.70% or 6.72 to 20.52. Shares in Appharvest Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 29.07% or 3.48 to 8.49. Shares in Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 25.76% or 2.54 to 7.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 4.35% to 16.06 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.26% or 21.85 to $1753.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.52% or 1.04 to hit $69.33 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.32% or 0.93 to trade at $71.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.19% to 1.1740, while USD/JPY fell 0.12% to 110.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.907.