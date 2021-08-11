U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak requiring employee vaccinations or testing — memo By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York’s Penn Station, the nation’s busiest train hub, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 or submit to weekly testing.
The railroad also said starting Oct. 4 all new employees will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated before their first day of employment. Amtrak also said employees currently working remotely will not be required to return to their Amtrak office or facility until November 1.
