U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, inflation still high

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high amid continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for travel-related services as economic activity rebounded. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through July, the CPI advanced 5.4%. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June.

Article content The so-called core CPI rose 4.3% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.5% in June. Annual inflation rates have been lifted by the fading out of last spring’s weak readings from the CPI calculation but those so-called base effects are leveling off. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI would rise 0.5% and the core CPI would rise 0.4%. The swiftness of the economic recovery has caused a mismatch between supply and demand in a few key sectors as businesses try to rebuild their inventories and overcome supply chain hurdles that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates and nearly $6 trillion in government relief have also bolstered demand, causing price pressures to build. A global semiconductor shortage has held back auto production, pushing up prices of used cars and trucks and accounting for an outsized chunk of rising inflation in recent months.