Twitter Reacts To DaBaby Being Pulled From Music Festivals

“DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Dimmsdale Dimmadome. He will be replaced by Chip Skylark.”

In case you missed it, DaBaby was recently dropped from the official lineups for festivals including Lollapalooza, the Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas after facing backlash for making anti-gay comments.

In the midst of criticism from people online and celebs like Madonna, Dua Lipa, Elton John, and more, DaBaby doubled down on his remarks, saying he wasn’t “trippin'” when it came to worrying about hurt feelings from the LGBTQ+ community.

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾

But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.


Then, after five days of his performances being canceled back to back, the 29-year-old decided to issue an apology(?). But not before Twitter had their fun.

As the timeline filled with news of festivals not wanting to touch DaBaby with a 10-foot pole, many started poking fun and joining in on the mad Baby exodus by “canceling” fake performances. Here are some of the most creative, faux PR statements:

1.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the world reknown #bellanoches on Thursday 😭😭😭😭😭 …

If you can’t perform at #BellaNoches then whea tha hell can you perform?!


3.

DaBaby will no longer be performing the Bikini Bottom halftime show. He will instead be replaced by a local volunteer marching band


5.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Great Roman Chariot Race taking place at the Colosseum. Spartacus and Marcus Attilius are said to be replacing him at the event.


6.

Dababy will no longer be performing at the annual Dimmsdale Celebration. In his place is the popular singer and songwriter, known for the #1 hit, “My Shiny Teeth and Me” Chip Skylark.


7.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Barcelona Music Festival. The Cheetah Girls are said to replace him performing at the end of the festival


9.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Cullen wedding reception. His replacement will be announced soon.


10.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Bubble Bowl. He is rumored to be replaced by an EDM set from Plankton’s computer wife Karen.


13.


15.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the Vandergelds All White Party In The Hamptons. It is reported that he will be replaced by up-and-coming performers Brittany and Tiffany Wilson.


16.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at the International Music Video Awards with Isabella. Lizzie McGuire is said to replace him.


17.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Music Midtown. Bobby Proud and the Disfunkshunal Junction are said to replace him performing at the end of the festival.


