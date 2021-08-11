Trump allies Giuliani and Powell lose bid to dismiss Dominion lawsuits

Article content

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two lawyers who represented former President Donald Trump’s campaign, on Wednesday lost bids to dismiss defamation claims brought by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, according to a court ruling seen by Reuters.

Dominion has filed multiple lawsuits against Trump allies and conservative television networks. The company said it was defamed because Trump and his supporters spread false claims that it rigged the 2020 election against him. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)