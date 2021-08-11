Traders hope for a new altcoin season now that Bitcoin turned $45K to support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26

Traders hope for a new altcoin season now that Bitcoin turned $45K to support

This week the total cryptocurrency market capitalization bounced back to $1.9 trillion, which was a 20% weekly increase and the highest level seen since May 20.

While the fresh bullish momentum attracted the attention of investors, ‘s (BTC) move from $33,400 to $45,900 was pretty much in line with the rest of the market.

Total crypto market cap. in USD million (right) and Bitcoin dominance (left). Source: TradingView
Top weekly performers among the 100 largest. Source: CoinMarketCap
VORTECS™ Score (left) vs. VGX price (right). Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
Bottom weekly performers among the 100 largest. Source: CoinMarketCap