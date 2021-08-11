Titan launches actively managed crypto portfolio for US investors By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
32

Titan launches actively managed crypto portfolio for US investors

United States investment adviser Titan has officially launched its new cryptocurrency offering targeting U.S. investors, giving market participants additional avenues for accessing digital assets like (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The new product, dubbed Titan Crypto, seeks to invest in a concentrated basket of leading cryptocurrencies that can outperform over the long term, the company announced Wednesday. The portfolio will be actively managed by Titan’s dedicated crypto team and will be available to U.S. residents who reside outside of New York state.