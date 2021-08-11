Tim Burton’s Addams Family: Fans react to Catherine Zeta Jones’ casting

The Addams Family is returning to television screens via a new Tim Burton adaptation for Netflix.

An early version of the show aired for two seasons in 1964 and was based on characters from Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons. Created by David Levy and Donald Saltzman, the 30-minute, black and white episodes aired on ABC and ran from 1946-1966.

Now, Burton’s adaptation will be a live-action, eight-part series called Wednesday and will star Catherine Zeta-Jones alongside previously announce cast members Jenna Ortega and guest star Luis Guzmán.

The Welsh actor will star as the Addams family matriarch Morticia Addams in the show; Luis Guzmán has also cast as Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband.

The show will focus on daughter Wednesday Addams, who is played by Jenna Ortega.

News of Zeta-Jones’ casting in the role once held by Anjelica Huston was praised by fans, who are excited by the unexpected yet “perfect” choice of the Chicago star.

One fan on social media said the casting was “inspired”, while another added: “I was hooked on the idea of a Tim Burton Addams Family series before, but now that Catherine Zeta Jones has been cast as Morticia. Perfect casting.”

“Catherine Zeta-Jones will absolutely kill it as Morticia Addams,” one fan said on Twitter, while another added: “OK but Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.”

You can see some of the reactions here:

Wednesday will follow Wednesday Addams as she lives life as a student at Nevermore Academy while attempting to master her emerging psychic abilities.