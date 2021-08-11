The Story Behind The Ending Of School Of Rock

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
28

“It just wasn’t hitting.”

“The ending wasn’t landing,” she recalled in a video posted to TikTok. “We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that’s it. It just wasn’t hitting.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

Then, Reyes claims, late actor Kevin Clark — who played the drummer, Freddy — came up with an idea that everyone agreed upon.


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

Clark tragically passed in May of this year after being hit by a car while biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.

“The team was just like, ‘What do we do about this ending?’ And Kevin is just like, ‘It’d be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, ‘School of Rock! School of Rock!’ and then they bring us out for an encore.'”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

“So this guy, at 13 years old, wrote the ending of School of Rock.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

Inspiring stuff, and a fitting tribute to Clark as well.


Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

SCHOOL OF ROCK, Robert Tsai, Jack Black, Kevin Clark, Rebecca Brown, 2003, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR