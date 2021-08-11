The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation: Unfold Your World with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung sets a new standard for mobile experiences with powerful premium foldable smartphones complemented by the latest Galaxy Buds2

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Samsung Electronics Canada opened up the next chapter of foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Delivering premium craftsmanship and flagship innovation, the third generation of these category-defining devices incorporate key improvements for an optimized foldable experience. With an undisrupted 7.6-inch1 Infinity Flex Display and the first-ever S Pen2 support on a Galaxy foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a true multitasking powerhouse – providing next level performance, enhanced productivity and immersive entertainment opportunities. Style meets function with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G thanks to enhanced camera functionality and a sleek, compact design optimized for life on-the-go. These new premium foldable smartphones work seamlessly with the Galaxy Buds2, designed to provide another innovative choice for all-day wear and immersive sound within the Galaxy Buds portfolio.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung is once again redefining possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. These devices equip consumers with technologies to unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

Advanced Craftsmanship Built to Last

For the first time on a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are equipped with IPX83 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to protect against scratches and accidental drops. Both devices also include a new protective film made of stretchable PET4 and optimized display panel layers – resulting in a Main Screen that is 80% more durable5 than previous foldable models.

The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge, first introduced on Galaxy Z Flip, enables Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to stay in place, at any angle, for innovative user experiences with Flex mode.6 Thanks to enhanced Sweeper technology, the bristles inside the Hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles and maintain the devices’ durability. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G were also put through a folding test for durability and longevity verified by Bureau Veritas7 and come equipped with the latest powerful 5nm AP and 5G8 band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Ultimate Productivity and Entertainment

Unfold Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to immerse yourself in theatre-like viewing experiences on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display thanks to Under Display Camera technology. With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favourite apps and content. The display is 29%9 brighter while consuming less energy,10 and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on both the Main Screen and Cover Screen enable smooth scrolling and quick device interaction.

For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized, optional S Pen features11 on their foldable screen, ideal for multitaskers. Using S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s massive Main Screen makes it easier than ever to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails. The S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.12 Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen for added peace of mind. With an even lower latency13 for true-to-life composition, notetaking and sending messages is both seamless and intuitive for the best S Pen experience yet.14

Productivity seekers will also enjoy Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once15—such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. Updated Multi-Active Window16 technology makes it even easier to organize dinner plans over text, while simultaneously checking your calendar on the device’s large Main display. And now on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Enhanced App Pair allows users to create their own shortcuts to reopen apps in the same way later for a customized experience. For added convenience, the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Taskbar17 makes it easy to quickly switch between apps without having to return to the Home screen.

With a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for enhanced portability,11 Galaxy Z Fold3 5G comes with a choice of three timeless colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The Ideal Balance of Style, Function, and Nonstop Fun

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G empowers users to express themselves with bold colour options, sleek design and premium features. With four trendy colours—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black—and new stylish ring grips and strap cases18 that make it even easier to hold and fold, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G gives users the power to embrace their own unique style.

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger19 making it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. And users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets. The Cover Screen wallpaper can also be customized to reflects each user’s personality, or outfit of the day. And with Samsung Pay built directly into the Cover Screen, added convenience makes on-the-go purchases simple, like checking out at a local coffee shop.

Packed with some of the latest Samsung camera innovations, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is ideal for capturing and sharing your favourite memories. Take your best selfie yet with hands-free Flex mode and even capture photos and video right from the Cover Screen, without having to unfold, with Quick Shot. Scrolling and sharing content is also enhanced by a super smooth, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.20

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is also great for relaxing and watching your favourite content hands-free with Flex mode21 – with upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos® to deliver immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects, no matter what you’re watching or listening to. The new Flex Mode Panel delivers new ways to interact when the device is partially folded, delivering a convenient viewing experience with the video on the top half of the screen and controls—like brightness and volume—on the bottom half.

Optimized Foldable Experiences Open Up New Possibilities

With Galaxy Z series, users will get access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding partnerships with leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and more, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps tailored to their unique needs. Collaborate effectively with the Microsoft Teams and enjoy an optimized meeting experience that adapts based on the Flex mode of your Galaxy Z series, with the power of Office and Teams coming together. For the best productivity at work, Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Samsung foldables enables users to read a full email while previewing others on the side, replicating a desktop experience. Recognizing each user has diverse needs, the new Labs22 feature offers the ability to optimize even more apps to the foldable screen as needed.

Furthermore, Samsung continues to rethink how app developers can create amazing user experiences from anywhere. To provide them with more options while ensuring high-quality optimization, Samsung supports Remote Test Lab (RTL),23 giving app developers the ability to directly install and test their applications in real-time, from wherever they are.

Galaxy Buds2: Buds for everyone with premium sound and comfortable fit

Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Series are new Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Designed to fit comfortably for all day wear, Galaxy Buds2 delivers premium sound quality for immersive experiences. Joining Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds2 are the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds portfolio, providing more choices to fit individual consumer needs. As part of the Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy Buds2 make an ideal companion for your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Whether you use your Galaxy Buds2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse in yourself in your own world. The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. If you need to hear your surroundings, simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels.24 And thanks to new, machine learning-based solutions that filter out a variety of distracting background noises, your voice will be even clearer on calls.

Galaxy Buds2 are the smallest and lightest earbuds yet from Samsung, boasting an iconic curved shape with the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app that allows users to find their perfect fit for the best possible experience. Available in four contemporary colours —graphite, white, olive and lavender— you can show off your personal style and coordinate with your favourite Galaxy devices.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 are available for pre-order starting August 11, 2021 and purchase starting August 27, 2021 at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and retail/carrier partners across Canada.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green for $2,269.99 (our regular price). The 512GB model is available in Phantom Black for $2,409.99 (our regular price). For more information, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold3-5g/

The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green for $2,269.99 (our regular price). The 512GB model is available in Phantom Black for $2,409.99 (our regular price). For more information, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold3-5g/ Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The 128GB model is available in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green for $1,259.99 (our regular price). The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black for $1,329.99 (our regular price). For more information, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g/

The 128GB model is available in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green for $1,259.99 (our regular price). The 256GB model is available in Phantom Black for $1,329.99 (our regular price). For more information, please see https://samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g/ Galaxy Buds2: Offered in four stylish and contemporary colours: Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender, for $189.99 (our regular price). For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds2-graphite-sm-r177nzkaxac/

Pre Order and Purchase Offers

Pre-Order Credit Offers

Canadians who pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G online at Samsung.com/ca between August 11 and August 26, 2021 will receive a credit worth up to $260 which can be redeemed on Samsung.com/ca at checkout for select Samsung products.25

Gift With Purchase Offers

Canadians who purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location between August 27 and October 4, 2021 will receive a bonus Flip Cover and S Pen as a gift with purchase.26

Purchase Galaxy Buds2 between August 27 and October 4, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Store locations, select national retailers, select carriers and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Single.27

Galaxy Bundle E-Voucher Offers

Pre-order or purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or a participating partner location between August 11 and September 10, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle E-voucher for Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99) and S Pen Fold Edition (regular price $59.99).28

Pre-order or purchase Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or a participating partner location between August 11 and September 10, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle E-voucher for Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99) and Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99).29

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G on Samsung.com/ca between August 11 and August 26, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle including Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99) and S-Pen Black (regular price $59.99).30

Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com/ca between August 11 and August 26, 2021 to receive an exclusive Galaxy Bundle including Galaxy Buds2 (regular price $189.99), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (regular price $79.99). 31

AIR MILES® Offers

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G between August 11 and August 26, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 600 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.32 Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip3 5G between August 11 and August 26, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 400 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.33

Purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 350 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.34 Purchase Galaxy Buds2 between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.35

Trade-In Offer

Canadians can also trade in their old smartphone between August 11 and October 4, 2021 and receive a credit of up to $785 towards the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.36

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.37

Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com/ca between August 11 and August 26, 2021 will receive a Bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year plan which can be selected at checkout.38 Canadians who pre-order or purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a Samsung Experience Store or participating partner location between August 11 and September 10, 2021 will receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan by visiting the Benefit section of the Samsung Members app on their new device.39

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver the best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via live chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications:

www.samsung.com/ca/ .

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Device Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Display Main 7.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), S Pen support, 374 ppi Cover 6. 2” Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,268 x 832), 387 ppi Dimension Unfolded 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm Folded 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm (Hinge) – 14.4mm (Sagging) Weight 271 g Camera [Rear]

(Ultra Wide) 12MP, 1.12µm, F2.2

(Wide) 12MP 1.8µm OIS Dual Pixel AF, F1.8

(Tele) 12MP 1.0µm OIS 2x Zoom, F2.4

+Super Clear Glass with Gorilla® Glass with DX* [Under Display Camera]

4MP 2.0µm, F1.8 [Cover Camera]

10MP 1.22µm, F2.2 Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 888 SIM Nano SIM Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1)

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1) Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Authentication Biometric Fingerprint sensor (side), Face recognition Lock type Pattern, PIN, password

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Display Main 6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080), 425 ppi Cover 1.9” Super AMOLED display (512 x 260), 303 ppi Dimension Unfolded 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm Folded 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Weight 183 g Camera [Rear]

(Ultra Wide) 12 MP, F2.2, 1.12 µm

(Wide) 12 MP, Dual Pixel, OIS, F1.8, 1.4µm

Super Clear Glass with Gorilla® Glass with DX* [Front]

10 MP 1.22µm, F2.410MP 1.22µm, F2.2 Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 888 SIM Nano SIM Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (UFS 3.1) Battery 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery Audio Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Authentication Biometric Fingerprint sensor (side), Face recognition Lock type Pattern, PIN, password

Galaxy Buds2 Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.2 Dimension Earbud: 17.0(Width) x 20.9(Height) x 21.1(Depth) mm

Charging Case: 50(W) x 27.8(H) x 50.2(D) mm, 41.2g Weight 5.0g/41.2g (Earbud/Charging Case) Mic 3 Mics (2 outer + 1 inner) Speaker 2 way, Woofer & Tweeter Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) APS [In Box]

Charging cable (USB type C), Ear-tips, QSG Battery 61 mAh (Earbud), 472 mAh (Charging Case) IF Connector USB type C

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.4” when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

2 S Pen sold separately. Only the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are rated as IPx8. IPx8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust resistant.

4 Polyethylene terephthalate

5 Based on internal testing. Comparison is in reference to Galaxy Z Fold2.

6 Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. For your convenience, it may be difficult to maintain Flex mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex mode. Certain applications may not support Flex mode.

7 These results were backed by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services.

8 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

9 Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

10 According to internal tests and measured by display panel basis. Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2.

11 S Pen sold separately. Only the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

12 S Pen Pro is compatible with S Pen supporting device (Z Fold3, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note series, Tab S7 FE, Tab S7/7, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S6, Tab S4, Tab S3, Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab Active2, Tab Active, Tab A 8.0 2019 with S Pen, Tab A 10.1 2016 with S Pen, Tab A 9.7 with S Pen, Tab A 8.0 2015 with S Pen, Note Pro – 12.2, Note 8.0, Note 10.1 2012/2014, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Flex S Pen, Galaxy Book Flex 5G, Galaxy Book Flex α S Pen, Galaxy Book 10.6, Galaxy Book 12.0, Chromebook Plus V2, Chromebook Pro, Notebook 7 spin, Notebook S51 Pen, Notebook 9 Pen, Notebook 9 Pro).

13 S Pen latency may vary by app.

14 Compared to previous S Pen models.

15 Certain applications may not support multi-tasking.

16 Certain applications may not support Multi Active Window.

17 Requires set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

18 Accessories sold separately.

19 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip.

20 Available only on Main Screen.

21 The hinge hardware supports Flex mode at angles between 75° and 115°. For your convenience, Flex mode can also be set to activate before or after 75° and 115°. It may be difficult to maintain Flex mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex mode.

22 Requires set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

23

www.developer.samsung.com/remote-test-lab

24Features including Active noise canceling and Ambient sound require a Bluetooth® connection. Advanced settings and features including Ambient sound volume are enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds PC app on Window. Galaxy Wearable app on Android requires Android 7.0 or above and 1.5GB RAM or above, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. Galaxy Buds PC app requires Window 10 or above, available through Microsoft App Store.

25 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 11, 2021 to August 26, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca. During the Offer Period, either: (i) pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold3 (SM-F926WZKAXAC, SM-F926WZGAXAC, SM-F926WZSAXAC – regular price $2,269.99; F926WZKEXAC – regular price $2,409.99) and you’ll receive a $260 credit (“Credit”) which can be applied towards purchasing one or more Eligible Galaxy Products when you complete your purchase; or (ii) pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip3 (SM-F711WZKAXAC, SM-F711WZGAXAC, SM-F711WLVAXAC, SMF711WZAAXAC, SMF711WZWAXAC, SMF711WDBAXAC, SMF711WLIAXAC – regular price $1,259.99; SM-F711WZEAXAC, SM-F711WZKEXAC, SMF711WZAEXAC, SMF711WZWEXAC, SMF711WDBEXAC, SMF711WLIEXAC – regular price $1,329.99) and you’ll receive a $200 credit (“Credit”) which can be applied towards purchasing one or more Eligible Galaxy Products when you complete your purchase. Eligible Galaxy Products are as follows: 1) Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC), S Pen Fold Edition (EJ-PF926BBEGCA) and Wireless Charger Duo Bundle (EP-P4300TBEGCA) (bundle total value $260.00), 2) Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC), and Wireless Charger Duo Bundle (EP-P4300TBEGCA) (bundle total value $200.00), 3) Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46mm Black (SM-R895FZKAXAC – regular price $569.99), Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 42mm Silver (SM-R885FZSAXAC – regular price $529.99), 4) Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm Black (SM-R890NZKAXAC – regular price $499.99), 5) Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm (SM-R880NZKAXAC, SM-R880NZSAXAC – regular price $459.99), 6) Galaxy Watch4 LTE 44mm (SM-R875FZKAXAC, SM-R875FZGAXAC – regular price $439.99), 7) Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm Gold (SM-R865FZDAXAC – regular price $399.99), 8) Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm (SM-R870NZKAXAC, SM-R870NZSAXAC, SM-R870NZGAXAC – regular price $369.99), 9) Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm (SM-R860NZKAXAC, SM-R860NZSAXAC, SM-R860NZDAXAC – regular price $329.99), 10) Galaxy Buds Live Mystic Black (SM-R180NZKAXAC – regular price $199.99), 11) Galaxy Buds Pro (SM-R190NZKAXAC, SM-R190NZSAXAC, SM-R190NZVAXAC – regular price $264.99), 12) Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC, SM-R177NZGAXAC, SM-R177NLVAXAC, SM-R177NZWAXAC – regular price $189.99), 13) SmartTag+ (EI-T7300BLEGCA – regular price $54.99), 14) S Pen Fold Edition (EJ-PF926BBEGCA – regular price $59.99), 15) Fold3 Leather Flip Cover with S Pen (EF-FF92PCBEGCA – regular price $119.99), 16) Fold3 Leather Cover (EF-VF926LBEGCA – regular price $109.99), 17) Flip3 Clear Cover with Ring (EF-QF711CTEGCA – regular price $49.99), 18) Flip3 Leather Cover (EF-VF711LBEGCA – regular price $109.99), 19) Wireless Charger Duo (EP-P4300TBEGCA, EP-P4300TWEGCA – regular price $79.99), 20) Tab A7 Lite Gray (SM-T220NZAAXAC – regular price $209.99), 21) Tab A7 Gray (SM-T500NZAAXAC – regular price $329.99). How to Redeem the Credit: 1. During the Offer Period, visit http://www.samsung.com/ca/ and add an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 device to your cart to pre-order your selected Z Fold3 or Z Flip3. 2. Proceed to the Add-on page where the Credit will be available. 3. Choose from the Eligible Galaxy Products on the Add-on page, and add your selection to your cart. 4. The price (before tax) of the Eligible Galaxy Products you select will be deducted from the Credit amount up to a maximum Credit amount for your selected Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 device. Any amount in excess of the maximum Credit amount for your selected Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 device will be payable as part of your total order cost and will be shown as part of your final order total. Please note: If you select multiple products the credit will be split across the products. Any unused Credit amount cannot be saved or carried over to redeem in the future and will be deemed to be abandoned once you complete your transaction. 5. To complete the transaction and receive your Credit, check-out and complete your pre-order and purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 and your selected Eligible Galaxy Products. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. The Credit can only be applied to the purchase of the Eligible Galaxy Products when you purchase Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 at the same time and as part of the same transaction. Credit has no cash value and cannot be carried over, or used in separate transaction. Any amount of the Credit not used is deemed to be abandoned after you complete your transaction. If the purchase price of the Eligible Galaxy Products exceeds the Credit amount, customer is responsible for payment of the difference in price, which will be shown as part of the final order total. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

26 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 27, 2021 to October 4, 2021. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold3 (SM-F926WZKAXAC, SM-F926WZGAXAC, SM-F926WZSAXAC – regular price $2,269.99; F926WZKEXAC – regular price $2409.99) and you’ll receive one (1) bonus Flip Cover with S Pen (EF-FF92PCBEGCA- regular price $119.99) with your purchase.

While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus Flip Cover with S Pen per eligible Galaxy Z Fold3 device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

27 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 27, 2021 to October 4, 2021. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and samsung.com/ca are eligible for this promotion. Now when you purchase Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC, SM-R177NZGAXAC, SM-R177NLVAXAC, SM-R177NZWAXAC– regular price $189.99), you’ll receive one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Single (EP-P1300TBEGCA- regular price $54.99) with your purchase. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Single per eligible Galaxy device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved

28 Either (i) pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 10, 2021, or (ii) purchase from August 27, 2021 – September 10, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (ModelsSM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Models SM-F711WZKAXAC/SM-F711WZEAXAC/SM-F711WZGAXAC/SM-F711WLVAXAC – regular price $1259.99, SM-F711WZKEXAC- regular price $1329.99) and receive an Early Bird bonus consisting of a Samsung E-Voucher (redeemable only on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021) upon completion of your device purchase for one of the following: Purchase of Galaxy Fold3 5G: Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black – EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99) and S Pen Fold Edition (EJ-PF926BBEGCA; regular price $59.99) Purchase of Galaxy Flip3 5G:Galaxy Buds 2 (Black – Model No SM-R177NZKAXAC; regular price $189.99 CDN), Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (Black – EP-P4300TBEGCA; regular price $79.99) There are 8,500 Early Bird bonuses available to eligible customers who qualify based on the conditions set out above on a first come basis. While quantities last. No rain checks. E-Voucher has no cash value, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one bonus E-Voucher per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. In order to download the E-Voucher for the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus, customer must visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G device between August 11 and September 24, 2021. The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/) Between August 11 and September 24, 2021, click on the Galaxy Fold3|Flip3 5G Early Bird bonus banner in the Samsung Members App to download the E-Voucher and access a link to the Early Bird bonus offer page on samsung.com/ca where you may select your gift and redeem the E-voucher . Once downloaded, the E-Voucher will be displayed in the Samsung Members My page Coupons section until September 30, 2021 and is valid for the applicable Early Bird bonus depending on the Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G model you have chosen, on samsung.com/ca between August 11 and September 30, 2021. Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G or Galaxy Flip3 5G bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks from the date that you redeem your E-Voucher on samsung.com/ca, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

30 Terms and conditions apply. Pre-order between August 11 – August 26, 2021 (“Offer Period” the Galaxy Z Fold3 (SM-F926WZKAXAC, SM-F926WZGAXAC, SM-F926WZSAXAC – regular price $2,269.99; F926WZKEXAC – regular price $2,409.99) or Galaxy Z Flip3 (SM-F711WZKAXAC, SM-F711WZGAXAC, SM-F711WLVAXAC, SMF711WZAAXAC, SMF711WZWAXAC, SMF711WDBAXAC, SMF711WLIAXAC – regular price $1,259.99; SM-F711WZEAXAC, SM-F711WZKEXAC, SMF711WZAEXAC, SMF711WZWEXAC, SMF711WDBEXAC, SMF711WLIEXAC – regular price $1,329.99) and receive a bonus upon completion of your device purchase consisting of the following:

Purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3:

A Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Black (SM-R177NZKAXAC – regular price $189.99), a Wireless Charger Duo Black (EP-P4300TBEGCA – regular price $79.99), and a S-Pen Black (EJ-PG998BBEGCA – regular price $59.99)

Purchase of Galaxy Z Flip3:

A Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Black (SM-R177NZKAXAC – regular price $189.99) and a Wireless Charger Duo Black (EP-P4300TBEGCA – regular price $79.99).

While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus per device purchased. Bonus has no cash value and cannot be switched once selected. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Only purchases made at the following EPP websites are eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase.

https://shop.samsung.com/ca/multistore/caepp/sppsso1

https://shop.samsung.com/ca/multistore/caepp/education

https://shop.samsung.com/ca/multistore/caepp/sppdomain1

https://shop.samsung.com/ca/multistore/caepp/sppaccess1

https://shop.samsung.com/ca/multistore/caepp/secaepp

The applicable bonus (which depends on the Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 model you have chosen at the time of pre-order) will automatically be added to the cart at the checkout stage. Shipment of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 model bonus is expected to take between 6 to 8 weeks, subject to completion of all the requirements set out above.

32 Offer valid from August 11 to August 26, 2021 (“Offer Period”). ”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the Offer Period: (i) pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Silver SM-F926WZSAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Green SM-F926WZGAXAC and get 600 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles when you complete your purchase; or (ii) pre-order Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Lavender SM-F711WLVAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Cream SM-F711WZEAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Green SM-F711WZGAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWEXAC and get 400 Bonus Miles, when you complete your purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

33 Offer valid from August 11 to August 26, 2021 (“Offer Period”). ”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the Offer Period: (i) pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Silver SM-F926WZSAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Green SM-F926WZGAXAC and get 600 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles when you complete your purchase; or (ii) pre-order Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Lavender SM-F711WLVAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Cream SM-F711WZEAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Green SM-F711WZGAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWEXAC and get 400 Bonus Miles, when you complete your purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

34 Offer valid from August 27 to September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the offer period: (i) purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Black SM-F926WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Silver SM-F926WZSAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FOLD3 Phantom Green SM-F926WZGAXAC and get 350 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles; or (ii) purchase a Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Phantom Black SM-F711WZKEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Lavender SM-F711WLVAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Cream SM-F711WZEAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Green SM-F711WZGAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Light Pink SM-F711WLIEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 Gray SM-F711WZAEXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWAXAC or Samsung GALAXY Z FLIP3 White SM-F711WZWEXAC and get 250 Bonus Miles. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector. Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

35 Offer valid August 27 and September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca. During the Offer Period, purchase a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (SM-R177NZKAXAC, SM-R177NZGAXAC, SM-R177NLVAXAC, SM-R177NZWAXAC) and get 50 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

36 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $300, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

either (A) pre-order an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device between August 11th, 2021 and August 26th, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) and complete the purchase by October 4, 2021 or, (B) purchase eligible Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device between August 27th, 2021 and October 4th, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/; and complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartphone (“Eligible Trade-In Product”) by October 4th, 2021; and ship the Eligible Trade-in Product by September 10th, 2021 if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device was pre-ordered during Pre-Order Period, or ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device was purchased during Purchase Period

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $300 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

37 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

38 Terms and conditions apply. Offer available exclusively at Samsung.com/ca. Pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 (SM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or a Galaxy Z Flip3 (SM-F711WZKAXAC, SM-F711WZGAXAC, SM-F711WLVAXAC, SMF711WZAAXAC, SMF711WZWAXAC, SMF711WDBAXAC, SMF711WLIAXAC – regular price $1,259.99; SM-F711WZEAXAC, SM-F711WZKEXAC, SMF711WZAEXAC, SMF711WZWEXAC, SMF711WDBEXAC, SMF711WLIEXAC – regular price $1,329.99) (each an “Eligible Galaxy device”) and receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan for your selected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 device ($225 value) (“Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan”) with your purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value and is not transferrable. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. To redeem this offer, add your Eligible Galaxy device to your cart and then add the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan at time of checkout. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan are available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/Samsung_careplus_terms_conditions_EN.pdf and French is available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/French/Samsung_careplus_terms_conditions_FR.pdf

39 Either (i) pre-order from August 11, 2021 – August 26, 2021 and complete your purchase by September 10, 2021, or (ii) purchase from August 27, 2021 – September 10, 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (ModelsSM-F926WZKAXAC/SM-F926WZGAXAC/ SM-F926WZSAXAC– regular price $2269.99, SM-F926WZKEXAC– regular price $2409.99) or Galaxy Flip3 5G (Models SM-F711WZKAXAC/SM-F711WZEAXAC/SM-F711WZGAXAC/SM-F711WLVAXAC – regular price $1259.99, SM-F711WZKEXAC- regular price $1329.99) (each an “Eligible Galaxy device”) and you can receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan for your selected Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G device for $0 ($225 value ) or Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G for $0 ($200 value) (“Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan”). While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores are also eligible for this promotion. Purchases made at samsung.com/ca are not eligible for this promotion and Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. How to Redeem: In order to claim the bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan, customers must purchase an Eligible Galaxy device as set out above, and then visit the “Benefit Section” in the Samsung Members App on their Eligible Galaxy device between August 11 and September 30, 2021. Customers must follow the link in Samsung Members (Benefit Section) to the Samsung Care+ 1 Year bonus offer page at http://free.samsungcareplus.com between August 11th and September 30th, 2021 to redeem this offer. The Samsung Members App is available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store at no charge. In order to install and register for the Samsung Members App, the user must have a Samsung Account. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: (http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/ http://www.samsung.com/ca_fr/samsungaccount/) Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan are available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/samsungcareplus_oneyearoffer_EN.pdf

