The Kissing Booth 3: Critics tear into ‘terrible’ Netflix sequel

The reviews are in for the second sequel to Netflix’s hit 2018 teen rom-com The Kissing Booth.

The Kissing Booth 3, out now on the streaming service, sees Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney reprise their roles from the previous two films.

However, while the first two Kissing Booth films proved surprise hits for Netflix, they were critically panned – and it looks like number three hasn’t broken the mould.

Here’s a brief rundown of what critics are saying about The Kissing Booth 3…

Kate Erbland of IndieWire gave the film a “D+” rating, and wrote: “In the face of icky writing, limp directing, awful pacing, horrific green screen, and terrible jokes, star Joey King spent three film adaptations of Beth Reeckles’ YA novels injecting heart and humour into her Elle Evans.

“King’s charm isn’t enough to save the series, but it’s sure as hell the lone silver lining of a franchise that finally, blessedly, is coming to an end.”

The AV Club’s Caroline Siede gave it a “C”, and described it as “a bland teen dramedy that’s like The OC if none of the characters had personalities or Beverly Hills, 90210 without the camp”.

She continued: “In fact, with its extended montages of road trips, summer bucket lists, flash mobs, water park shenanigans, and elaborate go-kart races, The Kissing Booth 3 doesn’t so much resemble a narrative film as an extended wrap party for the cast. The whole thing has the vibe of an Adam Sandler paid vacation flick, only with barely even the attempt at comedy.”

Molly Freeman’s review for ScreenRant was more positive, though claimed that the film “seems to care more about delivering popcorn fun than a good story”.

“While there’s enough going on to distract viewers from the extremely thin story, the movie’s idea of fun grows tedious rather quickly,” it reads.

The Kissing Booth 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.