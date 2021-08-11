The Dacxi Use Case By BTC Peers



Building Wealth with Cryptocurrency: The Dacxi Use Case



In our world today, it is simple to build wealth if you know where and how to go about it. There are different investment vehicles people can leverage to elevate themselves financially. One of these vehicles is cryptocurrency. The term crypto wealth is real, and people are breaking boundaries with it, if people haven’t started their own crypto wealth creation yet, they are sleeping on it.

Traders and gamblers undoubtedly dominate the crypto market, and a large number of them don’t understand the industry. For you to understand the crypto industry, you need to understand the tokenization revolution of the 21st century. Today’s world is different, and people need to have a long-term investment mindset. It would be best to find your crypto wealth opportunity and then ride the wave that comes with it. When you hear “crypto wealth,” it’s not about quick trading or gambling; rather, it has to do with proper crypto education, safe crypto buying and maintaining a long term view.

Crypto wealth has to do with buying cryptocurrencies today to actualize the life you want to live in the future. In a crypto market with up to $10 trillion potential, the best time to get involved was yesterday, and the next best time is now. Irrespective of the huge potential of the crypto market, there appears to be a glitch in the way people can access cryptos on exchanges.

The Crypto Exchange Gap

The crypto exchange market has witnessed massive growth as exchange volume and the number of users has increased exponentially. Since the advent of crypto exchanges, there have been two major categories; trader exchanges and transaction exchanges.

Trading Exchanges support traders with trading graphs, high speed transactions and leverage. Transaction exchanges help people buy and sell crypto easily yet do not provide any other credible support, so they suit only those who are gambling on the market.

The major gap in the exchange market is for ‘wealth-builders’. The classic ‘investor class’ who look at crypto as an investable asset class to build long term wealth. Therefore, exchanges must offer them full support at all times. Before these key investors can fully “play” in the crypto market, they need the assurance of a dedicated community-based platform. They need access to an easy-to-use and simple crypto exchange. This gives rise to another type of crypto exchange known as community exchange. A good example of these community exchanges is the Dacxi crypto exchange.

About Dacxi

Dacxi is building the world’s first global network of crypto-platfroms to pioneer the emerging Crypto-Wealth sector. They support individual investors building wealth through treating crypto-assets as an investable asset class. The Dacxi platforms focus on supporting long term investment with the best education, security and customer service.

On its website, the Dacxi community-based exchange allows retail investors to buy, sell, store, learn, and build their own crypto wealth with ease. They have three major product bundles that investors can start with:

Blue-Chip bundle

This bundle allows people to buy and grow a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio of the three leading Blue Chip cryptos that everyone should own: , , and Dacxi Coim

Precious Metal Bundle

Here, people can buy tokenised form of gold, silver, or platinum for protection against the ravishes of devaluation through government money printing. This bundle includes, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Dacxi Coin.

The Blue Ocean Bundle

This is bundle allows the purchaser to add some of the hot top coins that are pioneering the tokenisation wave: Polkadot, Chainlink, Stellar and Dacxi Coin.

Conclusion

The Dacxi Crypto-Wealth platform brings a new frontier to the crypto exchange market. Having community-based support for retail investors will be a great way to increase their confidence in the crypto market. It will also go a long way to drive the crypto market to become more mainstream.

