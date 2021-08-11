Terry Crews Said He Showers Daily Like Dwayne Johnson

“I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”
“I took three today,” Crews told Access Hollywood about his bathing habits. “Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne [Johnson] are right.”
“I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here,” he continued. “And then I took one in between acts.”
However, Crews has made it clear that he takes his hygiene very seriously.
“I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating,” he said. “First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower.”
“But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice,” the Get Smart actor continued. “My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”
“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” Johnson tweeted.
“Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work,” he said. “Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”
Johnson and Crews know the importance of having good hygiene — and that’s why I appreciate them.
