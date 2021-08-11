Stellar blockchain remittance corridor to power Thailand–Europe payments By Cointelegraph

Stellar blockchain remittance corridor to power Thailand–Europe payments
Cross-border remittance currently stands as one of crypto’s best use cases that will thrust it into mainstream finance. Running parallel to this trend, a new partnership between Velo Labs and two financial institutions has now resulted in a $17-billion remittance corridor between Europe and Thailand.
Using Velo Labs’ blockchain-based financial protocol, local financial institutions Tempo Payments and Bitazza will host the cross-border remittance service, connecting Thailand and 27 European countries.
