Stellar Blockchain Opens Remittance Corridor Worth $17B By CoinQuora

Stellar Blockchain Opens Remittance Corridor Worth $17B
- The Stellar blockchain is opening a remittance corridor.
- The corridor will connect millions between the EU and Thailand.
- To do so, Velo Labs struck a partnership with TEMPO Payments and Bitazza.
The Stella blockchain opens a remittance corridor. This will connect the 27 European Union (EU) nations with Thailand. Specifically, this took place only due to an alliance struck between 2 firms and Velo Labs.
In detail, the two brands are TEMPO Payments and Bitazza. To specify, it is Velo Labs who is building a global settlement network. To do so, it struck a partnership with the two brands mentioned above.
Thus, Velo Labs is now working with the EU anchor for Stellar network payments — TEMPO Payments, and Bitazza — the Thai crypto trading platform. The latte…
