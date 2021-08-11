South Korean banks doubled crypto transaction fee revenue in Q2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

South Korean banks doubled crypto transaction fee revenue in Q2

Three South Korean banks with crypto exchange partnerships have reportedly made $14.71 million in transaction fees in the second quarter of 2021.

According to The Korea Herald, Shinban Bank, K bank and NH Nonghyup Bank announced a total revenue of 16.9 billion South Korean won in Q2.