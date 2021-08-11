Sophia Bush Won’t Talk About Chad Michael Murray Anymore

“I have this whole other career.”
During an appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the actress said she’s “not allowed” to talk about her former marriage to her One Tree Hill costar, Chad Michael Murray.
“I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid, and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking shit about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up.”
Referring to her past comments, Sophia said, “I’ve tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on. It just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to.”
Sophia also made a larger point about how frequently she’s asked about the relationship. “I’m like, ‘Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?’ Like, I have this whole other career.”
You can’t blame her for setting boundaries on the subject, given how much the media likes to ask women about their famous exes.
