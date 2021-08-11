Sophia Bush Is Engaged To Boyfriend Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill alum just announced that she’s engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend, Grant Hughes.
Grant popped the question during the couple’s recent Italian getaway, where he surprised Sophia during a boat ride around Lake Como.
“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” Sophia wrote on her Instagram.
She continued, “Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.”
Grant also shared the engagement news on his Instagram, writing, “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said “Yes” is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love.”
The couple were friends for many years before they began dating last year, and in true pandemic fashion, their first date involved a COVID test.
“She was in my life as a friend for 8 years and the pandemic forced us to slow down and stay in one place long enough to realize what I’d been looking for all along was closer than I could have known,” Grant wrote on Instagram earlier this year.
Sophia and Grant have kept their relationship mostly under wraps, and Sophia didn’t even make things Instagram official until days before they got engaged!
Following the exciting news, Sophia received many congratulatory messages from her famous friends, including her former OTH castmate Hilarie Burton.
Here’s to Sophia and Grant’s fairy tale ending!
