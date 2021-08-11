Silver Showing Signs of Capitulation By StockNews



Silver Showing Signs of Capitulation



Silver (SLV) has been a major underperformer in 2021 despite expectations that a dovish Fed and large deficits would cause a big breakout in prices. Taylor Dart provides an update on the sentiment picture, and why investors should consider buying on weakness.While the month started off bad for precious metals investors, it’s gotten much worse, with many investors thrown from the frying pan into the fire. Following the opening of futures on Sunday, silver (SLV) slid by more than 8% and tested the $22.00/oz level, one of its worst one-day declines since early January. Fortunately, the metal did close well off its overnight lows but remains below its prior support level at $24.75/oz and is still down more than 4% for the week. This is a negative development and a lower low within the base-on-base pattern, and if the bulls can’t start playing defense soon, the long-term chart could flip from bullish to neutral by month-end. One of my preferred ways to play the metal is GoGold Resources (GLGDF). Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Before this week’s sell-off, silver continued to act very well within its base-on-base pattern and was following what looked to be a similar analog to 2004-2005, with two higher lows in a base-on-base pattern, and a major breakout that followed. However, with silver breaking down below its prior low near $24.00/oz, this pattern has morphed and has increased the probability of retesting the low of this consolidation area at $21.70/oz. The silver lining is that the metal remains above its key monthly moving average (white line), keeping silver in a bull trend for the time being. Having said that, a breakdown below $22.70/oz on a monthly close would be a negative development, with a breakdown below $22.00/oz being a significant red flag. So, while the bulls are hanging in there, for the time being, further weakness without immediate buying support could become an issue.

