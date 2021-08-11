Side-By-Side Of The Suicide Squad In Comics And Film

Don’t worry, no spoilers ahead!
The highly anticipated The Suicide Squad was released today in theaters and on HBO Max, and people are flocking to the movies (and their laptops) to see it.
The film features a diverse cast of characters, most of which we haven’t seen in a live-action film before, and certainly not in the film’s predecessor, Suicide Squad (2016).
So, who are these characters? Let’s take a look at them in the comics and the new film!
First up, let’s start with our returning characters! We’ve got Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn. Here’s Harley in the comics, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and finally, The Suicide Squad:
Viola Davis is also back as Amanda Waller, the director of the Suicide Squad. Here’s her in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and the new film, The Suicide Squad.
Her right hand man, Rick Flag (played by Joel Kinnaman) is also back. Here’s Rick in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and The Suicide Squad.
And finally, rounding out the returning cast, we have Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Here’s Captain Boomerang in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and The Suicide Squad.
Now let’s move on to our new peeps! First, let’s start with one everyone is excited about: Idris Elba as Bloodsport/Robert DuBois. Here’s Bloodsport in the comics and in the film.
John Cena stars as Peacemaker — here he is in the comics and the film!
Michael Rooker plays Savant — here he is in the comics and the film.
Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is also in the film, voicing King Shark. Here’s King Shark in the comics and the film.
German actor Flula Borg plays Javelin — here he is in the comics vs. the film.
Mayling Ng plays alien murderer Mongal. Here’s her in the comics and the film!
Taika Waititi briefly plays Ratcatcher — here he is in the comics and the film.
Daniela Melchior plays Ratcatcher’s daughter, Ratcatcher 2, who was specifically created for the film.
David Dastmalchian plays the Polka Dot Man — here he is in the comics and the film!
Sean Gunn did the motion capture for Weasel (pictured below in the comics and the film).
Nathan Fillion plays TDK, who, like Ratcatcher 2, was created specifically for the film.
Pete Davidson plays the last prominent member of the Suicide Squad, Blackguard.
And finally, here is villain Starro in both the comics and the film!
That should bring you up to speed! Enjoy watching a bunch of these characters die!!!*
