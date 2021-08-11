Shanghai nickel leaps over 4% on supply concerns

Article content

Shanghai nickel prices climbed more than 4% on Thursday as falling Chinese output stoked supply worries, while easing fears over U.S. policy tightening also lent support.

The most-traded September nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 4.3% to 146,380 yuan ($22,603.11) a tonne, the highest since Aug. 3.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.4% to $19,635 a tonne, a level unseen since Aug. 2.

China’s refined nickel output in January-July fell 15.7% year-on-year to 91,723 tonnes, state-backed research house Antaike said on Wednesday.