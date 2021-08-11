Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.22% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.22%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.22% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were United Int Transportation Company (SE:), which rose 4.11% or 1.95 points to trade at 49.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) added 3.48% or 2.50 points to end at 74.40 and Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) was up 3.23% or 0.42 points to 13.44 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 4.29% or 4.60 points to trade at 102.60 at the close. Makkah Construction&Development Co (SE:) declined 4.23% or 2.80 points to end at 63.40 and ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY (SE:) was down 4.13% or 1.60 points to 37.10.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 133 to 65 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Int Transportation Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.11% or 1.95 to 49.40. Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.48% or 2.50 to 74.40.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.91% or 0.62 to $67.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.05% or 0.74 to hit $69.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.67% or 11.65 to trade at $1743.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.12% to 4.3998, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 92.977.