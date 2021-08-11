Rebel Wilson Wants To Sneak Vaccines Into Australia

“I’ll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to.”

You know Rebel Wilson: Australian comedian, Pitch Perfect actress, host of the dog-grooming competition show Pooch Perfect.


Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Well, Rebel (understandably) seems really troubled by the ongoing reports of COVID-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns in Australia, as well as vaccine shortages.


Dean Lewins / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While on vacation in Italy, Rebel posted to her Instagram stories, writing, “Guys I’m ready to be a mule and smuggle vaccines from America to Australia.”

“I’ll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to,” she added. “Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind.”


Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

As recently reported in Reuters, lockdown in Sydney — a city of 6 million — is now in its seventh week due to the highly infectious Delta variant.


Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

What’s more, only 22% of Australians over 16 are fully vaccinated.


Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Compare that to the latest numbers from the CDC, which report that 57% of the total US population have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 70% of adults have received one shot.

“I know they’re sick of it, I know they’re angry and I know they want it to stop and for life to get back to where they knew it,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently told reporters.


Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

In conclusion, I don’t blame Rebel one bit for feeling helpless!

Visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.

COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions you can take in your everyday life to prevent getting or giving COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.

