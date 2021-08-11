Rebel Wilson Wants To Sneak Vaccines Into Australia

“I’ll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to.”
You know Rebel Wilson: Australian comedian, Pitch Perfect actress, host of the dog-grooming competition show Pooch Perfect.
Well, Rebel (understandably) seems really troubled by the ongoing reports of COVID-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns in Australia, as well as vaccine shortages.
While on vacation in Italy, Rebel posted to her Instagram stories, writing, “Guys I’m ready to be a mule and smuggle vaccines from America to Australia.”
“I’ll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to,” she added. “Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind.”
As recently reported in Reuters, lockdown in Sydney — a city of 6 million — is now in its seventh week due to the highly infectious Delta variant.
What’s more, only 22% of Australians over 16 are fully vaccinated.
“I know they’re sick of it, I know they’re angry and I know they want it to stop and for life to get back to where they knew it,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently told reporters.
In conclusion, I don’t blame Rebel one bit for feeling helpless!
