Quentin Tarantino Won’t Financially Support His Mom

Here’s movie director Quentin Tarantino. You know, the guy we have to thank for classics like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, both Kill Bill volumes…etc.
Anyway, Tarantino is reportedly worth somewhere around $120 million. And apparently…he doesn’t share that fortune with his mom. Why? It all goes back to negative comments she made about his writing ambitions when he was a child.
Appearing on The Moment podcast, Tarantino shared a childhood story about how his mother used to side with his teachers after they called him out for writing screenplays in school.
According to Tarantino: “In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That shit is over.”
“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'”
As for a true emergency? “Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS,” Tarantino admitted. “But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”
He added, “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember, there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”
Tarantino is absolutely right about that. Negative comments parents make can have a lifelong impact on their children’s lives — no matter how small they may seem to those hurling them. Consider this another reminder that you should always support your kids’ dreams, no matter how far-fetched they may seem.
