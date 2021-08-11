Preston Manning: Churchill vs. Trudeau in leadership styles during a crisis

Whereas timidity and caution tend to characterize the Trudeau style, Churchill displayed the opposite Photo by Getty Images/Archive

Article content In 2020 the COVID-19 crisis began and Canadians got the opportunity to witness the leadership of Prime Minister Trudeau in the face of a national crisis. His leadership style involved the consistent use of fear to motivate public support for the health protection measures put forward by his government.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Coincidentally, in 2020 Erik Larson published his best-selling book The Splendid and the Vile, which describes in great detail how Prime Minister Winston Churchill taught the British people “the art of being fearless” in the face of a national crisis — Hitler’s attacks on the British Isles during World War Two. The contrast between these two leadership styles is instructive and helpful in deciding which will best cope with future national crises that are bound to come. Whereas the Trudeau style involves the stoking of public fears by the leader in order to secure public support for the health-protection policies of his government, “Churchill demonstrated a striking trait: the knack of making people feel loftier, stronger, and above all more courageous” – fearless, not fearful, in the midst of a crisis.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Whereas the Trudeau style uses “bad news” — the daily reporting of increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths, for example — to frighten the public into greater compliance with health-protection measures, “Churchill’s great trick … was his ability to deliver dire news and leave his audience feeling encouraged and uplifted” — “fortified,” not frightened, as one commentator observed. When complimented by an admirer “that the best thing he had done was to give people courage, he (Churchill) did not agree. ‘I never gave them courage’, he said. ‘I was able to focus theirs.’” Whereas the Trudeau style tends to communicate with the public via frequent, repetitious, and uninspiring news conferences, Churchill’s style was to deliver inspiring speeches at critical times, relying on original and memorable phrases that came from his own vast reservoir of historic knowledge and experience, not from the shallow pools of professional script writers.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Whereas timidity and caution tend to characterize the Trudeau style, Churchill displayed the opposite. In seeking to inspire courage and hope among Londoners as the German bombs fell, Churchill showed conspicuous “disregard for his own safety.” He often refused to wear a helmet or scurry to the bomb shelter as soon as the warning sirens sounded. Time and time again he ventured out to be among the victims of the bombings even while the bombardment was still raging. It was only after his wife Clementine pleaded with him to “treat your life like a guarded flame. It doesn’t belong to you but to all of us” that he grudgingly began to put his own safety on a par with public safety. The Trudeau style of leadership has caused the leader to take the most cautious and unimaginative approach to managing the crisis itself — in the case of the COVID-19 crisis, immediately handing its management over to the established health bureaucracy. Churchill, in contrast, realized from long experience that with their finely divided lines of departmental responsibility, their preference for the status quo, and their propensity to generate red tape, bureaucracies are singularly unfitted for crisis management, no matter how professional and well-motivated they may be. Hence his appointment of the Canadian-born entrepreneur Max Aitken (Lord Beaverbrook) to organize aircraft production and import regulation from outside the Air Ministry and Trade Departments, and his securing of a personal science advisor, the brilliant but eccentric Professor Frederick Lindemann, again from outside the formal scientific establishment.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Opinion: Biden and Trudeau are Putin and Xi’s useful energy idiots Opinion: Canadians deserve better than five decades of deficits Jack M. Mintz: Inflation should be an election issue In 1940, Britain’s production of fighter planes lagged “because aircraft plants operated on a prewar schedule … suppressed by the fusty practices of a peacetime bureaucracy.” Aitken, the outside appointee from the private sector, was specifically appointed to shake things up. And “this is what Churchill wanted from Lindemann: to challenge the orthodox, the tried and true (of the scientific and military establishments), and thereby spark greater efficiency.” Of course, one difference between Trudeau and Churchill that explains much of the difference in their management styles is that Trudeau was 43 years of age when he became prime minister and had no previous experience whatsoever in crisis management, whereas Churchill was 65 and had been deeply involved in the (mis)management of World War One, from which he learned bitter lessons, from both his own mistakes and those of others.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content So: what form of leadership will enable Canada to cope with the new national crises that are bound to come? Leadership characterized by fear as a public motivator, timidity, banal public utterances, and reliance on bureaucracy to manage the crisis? Or leadership characterized by fearlessness and appeals to the public’s latent courage, boldness, inspiring public utterances directly from the heart of the leader, and circumventions of the bureaucracy to manage the crisis more effectively? And then the most important question: if Churchillian leadership is what Canadians want, from what quarter or party will it come? Preston Manning founded the Reform Party of Canada, was Leader of the Official Opposition (1997-2000) and co-founded the Canada Strong and Free Network.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.