Porta Network Releases Its Testnet named “Padlock”

London, UK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Porta Network, a new blockchain project focused on accelerating Web3 adoption, has launched its Testnet called “Padlock”.

Porta’s blockchain is a feature-rich, substrate-based Nominated Proof of Stake blockchain focused on simplifying user and developer experience.

The blockchain offers Governance, Staking and Privacy capabilities with 3-second block times. Users are able to create their own cryptocurrencies and smart contracts on the platform.

Multi-signature wallets and Proxy accounts add additional layers of security. Identity Management features are provided but do not have to be used.

The Testnet will also come with the following:

1. The Porta Blockchain

The blockchain that developers will use to build their applications and integrate with the network.

2. The Porta Wallet

An intuitive and well-designed wallet that anyone will use to interact with applications on the Porta blockchain.

3. Portascan – The Porta Block Explorer

A simple interface that allows users to take a closer look into the blockchain and the transactions that go through the Porta Network.

Padlock will allow the Porta team and any developer to try out new features without worrying about jeopardising the main network. Porta’s Mainnet is scheduled to launch in Q4 2021.

Also, the team is working on its flagship NFT product, revamping its Staking Program and will introduce Ecosystem Grants over the next couple of months.

Learn more about Padlock here.

About Porta Network

Porta means “gateway” in Latin. It is a blockchain project built on Substrate with the goal of giving everyone access to Web3 products with a seamless and easy to understand experience for both new and seasoned blockchain users.

Products such as decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, peer-to-peer lending and also less common use-cases like social, business organisation, decentralised creator economies and more.

Website

Telegram

Twitter

Disclaimer:

This press release is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. The Capital is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this press release.

https://porta.network

Stefan Petersen Stefan@thecapital.io https://porta.network