Poly Network Hacker Starts Sending Back the $600M Stolen Funds By CoinQuora

Poly Network Hacker Starts Sending Back the $600M Stolen Funds
- The Poly Network Hacker has started sending back the $600 million stolen funds
- They sent $10,000 in USDC at 8:46 UTC on Wednesday.
- Poly Network has also received $1m from the attackers 15 min after the first transaction.
The notorious hacker that recently stole the $600 million on the Poly Network has started returning the funds. The move came a day after the Poly Network announced that the company had lost such a huge amount of money.
So far, the attacker has sent back $10,000 in USDC to the Poly Network designated wallet. Notably, they sent the above amount at 8:46 UTC on Wednesday. More so, after 15 minutes from the first transaction, the hacker again sent another $1 million to the Poly Network wallet.
To successfully receive the fund from the hackers, the Poly Network prepared about 3 wallets. Precisely, the Poly Network created the wallets on , Binance Smart Chain, and polygon.
Comparing how much the attackers have sent, i…
