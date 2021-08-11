Poly Network hacker appears ready to return stolen funds By Cointelegraph

Poly Network hacker appears ready to return stolen funds
Following a massive $600 million exploit of cross-chain protocol Poly Network, the Poly Network hacker has claimed his willingness to return the stolen cryptocurrency funds.
At about 4:00 UTC on Wednesday, the hacker sent an transaction to themselves, stating that they were “ready to return the fund” in an embedded transaction message.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
