Olivia Rodrigo On Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift’s Advice

Olivia shared that the singer and actor emphasized self-care as a young woman in entertainment. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry,” she said. “All of us were in the limelight very young…That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”



Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty, Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty





