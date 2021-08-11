Oil Stockpiles Fell 447,000 Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles declined far less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
inventories fell 447,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.271 million barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 1.766 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 472,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.
inventories declined 1.4 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.657 million barrels.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.