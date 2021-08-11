Oil Stockpiles Fell 447,000 Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles declined far less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories fell 447,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.271 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , rose 1.766 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 472,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories declined 1.4 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.657 million barrels.