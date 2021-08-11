Offsetting crypto carbon emissions necessary for adoption? By Cointelegraph



Measuring success: Offsetting crypto carbon emissions necessary for adoption?



Debates regarding the amount of energy required to mine (BTC) have been ongoing. While tech pioneers such as Elon Musk have recently mentioned that the crypto industry is headed toward a greener future, some academic researchers have noted that mining BTC consumes more power than that of small countries.

While these arguments are still hotly debated, it has become clear that awareness of green crypto initiatives has been on the rise. For instance, some Bitcoin miners are now looking at nuclear power as a solution to remove carbon emission from the electricity leveraged to mine BTC. At the same time, crypto companies have started to offset their carbon emissions to ensure industry sustainability.

