Nicki Minaj Denies Jessie J’s Bang Bang Interview Claims

A 2016 interview with a Republic Records exec seems to confirm what Nicki said. Wendy Goldstein said of the song, “It was written for Ariana. She cut it, and she hated it. So I sent it to [Republic executive VP Rob Stevenson], got Jessie J on it and then sent it to Nicki Minaj. I made them finish the record anyway. And then I was scared to send it to Ari. So I sent it to [Republic Records ­chairman/CEO] Monte Lipman and said, ‘Play this for Ariana.’ When she heard it, she was like, ‘I want it back.'”



UMG

This also runs contrary to the “Why don’t we both do it?” claim Jessie made in the Glamour interview.