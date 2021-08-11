Nick Cannon Doesn’t Believe In Monogamy

“I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”
In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, he opened up to Charlamagne Tha God about having seven children with different women.
If you’ll remember, Nick has fathered four children this year alone — including twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
Nick pushed back against people who question why he has several partners with whom he shares children: “That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life.”
He continued, “Really that’s just to classify property when you think about it. When you go into that mindset…just the idea that a man should have one women — we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”
“I’ve never subscribed to that mentality,” he shared. “I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.”
Nick went even further to say that “women are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.”
The comedian and TV personality also said his partners know about his stance on monogamy: “I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?'” He also added that he believes “the woman is always the one who leads and makes decisions” in an archetypal nuclear family.
He also shared his deep love for his children, stating, “It’s so amazing. I really just love being around my kids and that youthful energy it feels like you get to relive every time.”
What do you think about Nick’s comments on relationships? Let us know below!
