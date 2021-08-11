National Australia Bank third-quarter cash profit rises 10.3% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of the National Australia Bank is displayed in central Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
(Reuters) – National Australia Bank (OTC:) Ltd, the country’s No. 3 lender, said on Thursday its third-quarter cash profit jumped 10.3% as it was able to move funds set aside for potential COVID-19 losses back into profit.
The bank said cash profit for the quarter ended June 30 was A$1.70 billion ($1.25 billion), compared with A$1.55 billion reported a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3559 Australian dollars)
