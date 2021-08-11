Musk Rival OneWeb Gets Funding for Next Satellites from Hanwha

Article content (Bloomberg) — Korean conglomerate Hanwha Systems Co. will invest $300 million in satellite startup OneWeb, in a deal that begins to fund the British company’s second generation of spacecraft. OneWeb is encircling the earth with 648 satellites in low-earth orbit to blanket the planet with broadband, filling gaps in coverage and selling bandwidth to governments and businesses. It’s competing with the $30 billion Starlink project from Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which has launched more than 1,500 satellites and, unlike OneWeb, also plans to sell broadband straight to consumers.

Musk's Starlink to Bring Internet Nearly Worldwide in Weeks OneWeb expects Hanwha's investment to close in the first half of 2022, it said in a statement. The Seoul-headquartered company will own 8.8% of OneWeb and gain a board seat. The deal cements a turnaround since OneWeb went bankrupt at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescued unexpectedly in June last year by India's Bharti Group and the U.K. government, and has since built a consortium of owners including French satellite operator Eutelsat SA, billionaire Charlie Ergen's Hughes Satellite Systems Corp, and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which had also funded it the first time around. Bharti, run by telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal, will remain the biggest owner.