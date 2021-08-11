Mubadala, BlackRock form partnership across private equity funds By Reuters

Matilda Colman
(Reuters) – A consortium led by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has invested in assets managed by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and in a private equity fund, Mubadala said on Wednesday.

BlackRock’s (N:) Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions group and a consortium of global institutional investors invested in a portfolio of assets managed by Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company.

The consortium also made a $400 million commitment to Mubadala Capital’s third private equity fund which recently held its final close at $1.6 billion, Mubadala said in a statement.

