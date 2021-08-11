Misha Collins Destiel Supernatural Fan Fiction

“I have to admit, I like being on top.”
If you were on Tumblr this past decade, you’ve probably heard of a little ship called “Destiel.”
But for those unfamiliar, Destiel (also known as DeanCas) is the pairing of Dean Winchester and Castiel the angel from the hit CW show Supernatural.
There’s a loooong history behind this ship, but the TL;DR is that it was hinted to be more than platonic throughout the course of the show but was never explicitly explored until Cas finally professed his love for Dean at the end of the series.
…But of course we can’t have nice things!
ANYWAYS. Misha Collins, who played Cas, tweeted something very important yesterday, and I think everyone just needs to see it for themselves.
So, yeah….Destiel fan fiction is really popular on AO3, and Misha is here for it!!
Naturally, fans had some great reactions:
Someone also pointed out something very important about Archive of Our Own (aka AO3):
Misha…if you’re out there somewhere secretly writing Destiel fics, thank you for your service!!!
