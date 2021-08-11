Miley Cyrus Had Alter Egos After Hannah Montana

Miley was only 12 years old when she was cast in the Disney Channel series.
While it’s been a little over 15 years since the Disney classic Hannah Montana aired on the channel, Miley Cyrus is still making peace with her character on the show.
This week, in an interview with Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Miley opened up about the series’ anniversary and how growing up as Hannah Montana IRL affected her psychologically.
If you can believe it, Miley was only 12 years old when she was cast in the series about a pop star living “the best of both worlds” — as in, keeping her stardom and normal teen life separate.
“The concept of the show is that when I would alter my image and I would put on a wig, and I would put on sparkly things, that I held a new value — that I was valuable,” she shared. “It did translate into my real life.”
She continued, “There was a different level of hysteria…the way that kids would react at these Hannah shows, versus when I was myself and I would meet fans. It was different.”
“It’s beyond method because I was growing up as her — she was me; there was no divide between us,” she revealed. “That’s who I was.”
As a result, Miley said she coped with creating other versions of her image: “On that kind of psychological level, I guess that’s kind of why — originally when I started doing solo projects as my own identity — I’d almost create, kind of, alter egos of myself.”
But she has since moved on and made peace with her time on Disney. Miley reflected on the letter she wrote to Hannah Montana about her “gratitude toward the character,” which she penned back in March for the show’s 15th anniversary.
She said that the letter also helped her figure out what she wants the next 15 years of her life to look like: “I want to find peace. The way that people feel they’ve been reborn or saved — I feel that I have been six weeks ago. I feel like everything changed, six weeks ago, for me.”
