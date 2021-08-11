Megan Thee Stallion On LGBTQ Hate In Rap

And, as the hotties know, she is never wrong.

Megan Thee Stallion has once again proved why she is thee capital-H Hottie.


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

In an interview with People on Friday, the 26-year-old shared her thoughts on how the rap community should address its long-standing anti-gay sentiments.

“It is about time,” the rap phenom said, referencing the much-needed reckoning.

“Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,, Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan has previously collaborated with DaBaby for tracks like “Cash Shit” and “Cry Baby.” She is also featured on DaBaby’s “Nasty,” which includes Ashanti. 


In response to the backlash, DaBaby issued multiple apologies, which many felt were insincere.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Dua Lipa and Elton John were among celebs who spoke out against his comments, with Miley Cyrus chiming in later to state that she would “love to talk” with the rapper and “learn from each other.” As a result of his comments, he was dropped from numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza.

Reflecting on her own experience at the Chicago-based festival, she said, “The crowd was incredible and had such great energy. I love being back onstage and seeing my hotties in the audience having the best time.”


Josh Brasted / FilmMagic / Getty

The “Thot Shit” rapper also teased her upcoming album.

“I am keeping my next project pretty quiet, but it will be a complete shock and complete surprise,” she revealed. “I am just creating things that feel good to me right now.”

