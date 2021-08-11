Mark Cuban likens shutting off crypto growth to stopping e-commerce in 1995 By Cointelegraph

Mark Cuban likens shutting off crypto growth to stopping e-commerce in 1995
Leaders in the crypto industry continue to speak up as the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, known for implementing tighter rules on crypto businesses and expanding reporting requirements for brokers, passed the United States Senate. Billionaire investor and (BTC) proponent Mark Cuban is one of them.
Speaking to The Washington Post over the weekend, before the bill officially passed the senate, Cuban drew a parallel between the growth of crypto to the rise of e-commerce and the internet in general:
