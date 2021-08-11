Machine Gun Kelly Posts Shaved Head With Tattoo Pic

Bradly Lamb
Colson, the last airbender.

When you picture Machine Gun Kelly, there’s a likely chance that you think of him looking something like this:


Well, to announce his new music video and song “Papercuts,” MGK posted a screenshot of a conversation with videographer Cole Bennett…


That’s a large head tattoo!

His eyes are piercing my soul.

And I’d be lying if I said my immediate reaction wasn’t this:

Now, there is another question that arose from some of the comments: Could this be a bald cap? After all, this is part of the promo for his new single “Papercuts” and stranger things have been done in the name of publicity!


I tried to see if there were any old pics of MGK with the tattoo — exhibit A, Colson back in 2012 at an Inked event. I can’t see a tattoo, but that also isn’t conclusive as the man has had many tattoos since the bygone era of 2012.


I then tried to do a Google shopping search for bald caps with tattoos which was…not helpful.


Not that MGK uses Google shopping to shop for his bald cap needs.  

Besides, we do know that MGK loves a tattoo to mark new music — behold, his matching Born With Horns tattoo with Travis Barker to mark his upcoming album.

