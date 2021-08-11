Lordstown to start limited truck production in late September By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A “Ride With Lordstown” sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
DETROIT (Reuters) – Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday said it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September.
The Ohio startup, which on Wednesday announced a second-quarter loss, said its plant in the northeastern part of the state is ready with retooling of stamping, assembly, body and paint shops completed. It also said the electric battery line is fully commissioned.
Lordstown, which previously warned it needed to raise additional funds, added it was “evaluating potential strategic partners.”
Shares rose 8.4% in after-hours trading.
