Lebanese central bank can no longer subsidize fuel – report, source

BEIRUT — Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Wednesday he could no longer open lines of credit for fuel imports or subsidize its purchase, a ministerial source and al-Jadeed TV said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Salameh for comment on his remarks during a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council.

Lebanon is suffering crippling fuel shortages as a result of a financial crisis that has sunk the Lebanese pound by more than 90% against the dollar in less than two years.