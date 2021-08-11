Lattice Exchange provides venue for finding undiscovered cryptocurrencies By Cointelegraph

Lattice (OTC:) Exchange, an automated market maker for the DeFi market, has launched a new product that seeks to allow cryptocurrency entrepreneurs to list their tokens and for users to participate in early-stage projects more seamlessly.

Dubbed Lattice Launchpad, the new platform is described as a “one-stop shop for blockchain entrepreneurs” to get their projects recognized by the community. Users can participate in private sales by staking LTX, the native cryptocurrency of Lattice Exchange. LTX holders also have the opportunity to participate in the governance of newly listed projects. All projects are funded through Ether (ETH) or stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).