Kim Kardashian Wears Bodysuit To Kanye West Donda Event

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
11

Nothing like a casual gimp suit to wear to your ex’s event.

So as you may or may not know, Kanye West has recently been doing listening parties for his upcoming album, Donda.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

One of the (many) people in attendance for both events was none other than Kim Kardashian, along with the pair’s children.


Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Kim’s outfit matched with Kanye’s at the first show two weeks ago, where we first got a glimpse of the new record — which included lyrics about how he’s “losing his family” and implied that Kim was still in love with him.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Well, for the second show, Kim’s outfit game stepped up another level — and it’s a lot.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Now, without the mask, this Balenciaga bodysuit looks, ya know, relatively normal.

I mean sure, she looks a bit like a spy, but maybe that’s chic now!

But with the mask on…my god.

I don’t know whether to be aroused or terrified.

Of course, this is part of the whole mask ~ vibe ~ of the events.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Nice to see exes getting along, I guess?

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR