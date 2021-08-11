Kate Beckinsale Got Into It With An Instagram Commenter

“The impulse to pointlessly shame is literally like masturbating — it’s to make yourself feel something.”
Kate Beckinsale is easily one of the most stunning women in Hollywood, and as such, has teamed up with a luxury skincare line, MRVL Skin, for a lil’ Instagram spon.
When she posted her campaign on Instagram, most of the comments were super supportive, but one user accused the actress of “selling unrealistic beauty standards for profit” — and Kate wasn’t having it.
“I would not expect anyone is the sum of doing a part of their job,” she wrote.
“Let’s be real,” Kate argued. “You don’t hate commenting on what people do. What is interesting to me is that yes, we all live under capitalism currently. […] Hitching a huge political wagon to one woman with a comparatively modest following says more about you than I think you are aware.”
“I’d check my internalized misogyny just to see how much that is a part of your knee-jerk, honestly,” she continued. “Because it’s very easy to say the world is burning. […] I don’t disagree with a lot of your ideology. It’s just curious to flex it in this entirely pointless manner with no self-examination whatsoever.”
She followed that up with, “The impulse to pointlessly shame is literally like masturbating. It’s to make yourself feel something.”
“It’s not making you a force of change.”
Of course, that's a lot to unpack!
